A new gain for Algeria in its energy partnership with the European Union

A new gain for Algeria has emerged in its energy partnership with the European Union, after the European Commission classified the “Medlink” submarine cable electricity interconnection project, which starts from the Algerian Sahara, passes through Tunisia, and reaches Italy, as a top priority project, just a few weeks after its inclusion among 13 projects eligible for European funding.

This classification, announced by the European Commission on its official website on September 1st, falls within the framework of the Cb Res (Cross-Border Renewable Energy Projects) program, which grants strategic initiatives a special priority status, qualifying them to benefit from direct funding from the “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF) mechanism, whether for conducting studies or initiating infrastructure, with political and institutional support from EU countries.

The decision is subject to a formal procedure, which involves a two-month oversight period by the European Parliament and Council, before its publication in the Official Journal of the Union. This means that, according to this decision, the project has moved to a more advanced category, becoming one of only five projects that have been granted priority status in the field of cross-border renewable energy, which gives it clearer visibility and stronger guarantees at the level of funding and implementation.

Details indicate that this project, officially known as Medlink Renewable Generation – MedGen (2024-2), will be managed by the Italian company “Zhero Europe BV” as the main coordinator, alongside “Medlinks Algeria BV” and “Medlinks Tunisia BV” as implementing entities, all registered in the Netherlands.

At the country level, it includes Algeria, Italy, and Tunisia, with a primary focus on Algerian territory, which will host the largest production capacities, given its enormous potential in electricity generation from clean sources, especially solar.

In technical details, the project aims to install production capacities of approximately 10 gigawatts from solar and wind farms accompanied by battery storage systems, with an expected annual production capacity of 30 terawatt-hours, of which 22.8 terawatt-hours will be directed for export to Italy via two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection lines, each with a capacity of 2 gigawatts.

According to the European Commission, these capacities will allow for a reduction in EU emissions by about 8 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, while contributing to building a regulatory and industrial integration path between the two sides of the Mediterranean.

The project also includes, in its initial stages, measurement and study campaigns for natural resources, such as hours and rate of sunshine and wind strength, in addition to technical studies and environmental and social assessments, to later form a platform for attracting huge industrial investments and transferring modern technology.

According to this massive project, Algeria can transform from merely a traditional gas supplier to a “green hub” connecting North Africa to Europe. The inclusion of “Medlink” in the list of European priorities reflects Brussels’ realization that Algeria is no longer a secondary partner, but has become an essential gateway to securing its energy needs in an era of searching for alternatives to Russian gas.