A Saudi Club Enters The Race To Sign Ghezzal

A Saudi team entered the race to recruit the Algerian international player, Rachid Ghezzal, in the current summer transfer market.

Rachid Ghezzal,29, plays for the English club Leicester City on a contract that expires in the summer of 2022.

Saudi Al-Nassr Riyad club officials want to bring Ghezzal this summer, according to Turkish press reports published on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr club came out empty-handed after the end of the Saudi football season recently, as it was ranked sixth in the local championship.

But the officials of the Saudi Al-Nassr club will clash with the management of the Turkish club Besiktas, which in turn wants to keep the Algerian international after it brought him last October on loan for one season.

The management of the English club Leicester City is asking to receive an amount ranging between 8 and 10 million euros to sell Ghezzal to the Besiktas team, but the Turkish club officials want to reduce the financial value.

Rachid Ghezzal presented fabulous artistic performances in the past season, which resulted in the possession of the duo: the title of the Turkish Championship and the Cup of this country with the Besiktas team, and the award for the best passer, and the restoration of the international position with the Algerian national team.