Gaza Will Remain Algeria’s Top Priority in the Security Council

The tragic situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian issue, in general, will remain Algeria’s top priority in the Security Council at present, and we will continue to pressure for the adoption of an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, said on Tuesday in Algiers.

Attaf explained, at the reception of the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, that “the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian issue, in general, will remain our top priority in the Security Council at present, as we will continue to press for the adoption of an immediate and permanent ceasefire and to enable efforts to humanitarian relief without condition or restriction, as well as providing the required protection for Palestinian civilians.”

The minister noted that Algeria “will continue to emphasize the urgent necessity of supporting the historical and inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their sovereign and independent state, as the only path towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.”

In the same context, he stated that “the International Committee of the Red Cross can fully rely on the Algerian voice within the Security Council to strongly defend its humanitarian mission as an independent, neutral and impartial organization.”

Attaf expressed his confidence that the talks he held with Spoliaric Egger “will constitute a renewed opportunity to review and highlight the strong and distinguished relations between Algeria and the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

The minister added that “these relations are primarily based on Algeria’s firm commitment and adherence to international humanitarian law,” noting that “these relations derived their strength from the basic values of mutual trust, support and understanding, which are values to which both Algeria and the International Committee are fully committed.”

Attaf asserted that; “the relations between Algeria and the International Committee of the Red Cross were and continue to be distinguished and fruitful, and most importantly, they contributed to the promotion of international humanitarian law,” adding that “the humanitarian support and capacity-building programs provided by the ICRC delegation in Algeria are the greatest evidence of the strong relations between us.” “.

In a related context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Algeria is looking forward today to “deepening the fruitful discussions that began three months ago in New York with the International Committee on the Palestinian issue and other topics related to other crises in our region and outside it, especially since the Committee has proven itself in all these troubled environments and countries, as a force for good, a beacon of hope, and a key partner in achieving peace and justice.”