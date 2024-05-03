Algerian Judicial Authorities Solve the Mysteries of Tiguentourine Terrorist Attack

On May 27, the Algerian judicial authorities will open, after 10 years, the most mysterious terrorist attack that sparked widespread controversy inside and outside the country in 2013.

The case is related to the terrorist attack against the gas plant “Tiguentourine” in In Amenas, in the city of Illizi (southern Algeria), by an armed group that includes 33 elements, causing the death of 37 people, including foreign nationals.

The trial will be decided at the level of Algiers Dar Bida Criminal Court of First Instance, under the chairmanship of the President of the First Criminal Chamber of the Algerian Judicial Council, Judge Ali Aichour, and the advisors “Z. Toufik” and “R. Djamila.”

Four detained defendants will appear before the court, namely the terrorist “A. Darouiche” called “Abu el-Baraa,” the deputy emir of the “Signatories with Blood” battalion (el Mouakioune Biddam), and his fellows “Karoumi Bouziane,” nicknamed “Redouane,” and “Aroussi Edderbali,” a Tunisian terrorist, along with another accused, “Bouhafs Jaafar.”

According to the referral decision, the court announced more than 10 heavy charges against the terrorists being investigated in the case related to the felonies of belonging to a terrorist group active abroad, creating, establishing and running an armed organization whose purpose is to carry out terrorist acts, spreading murder and sabotage related to terrorism, premeditated murder, intentional killing using torture and barbaric acts, premeditated murder combined with another felony to facilitate the escape of its perpetrators, kidnapping and detaining people while wearing a regular uniform, kidnapping with physical torture, taking hostage, threats, hate and violence, carrying and transporting military equipment, weapons and ammunition of the first and second category without a license from the legally qualified authority, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition after seizing them using terrorist ways. In addition to the felony of intentionally sabotaging property and facilities using explosive materials and demolishing public utility facilities using explosives.

The trial of the defendants in the Tiguentourine attack, which will be very long, will reveal serious facts, given the weight of the case and its connection to the security and stability of Algeria, as well as the 800 foreign and Algerian nationals who were detained during the attack.

In 2013, a “terrorist” group consisting of 32 people stormed the Tiguentourine gas plant in In Amenas, Illizi (southern Algeria), and took more than 800 hostages, including 130 foreign nationals.

The Special Forces of the Algerian People’s National Army, in coordination with other security services, intervened in this operation, which led to the killing of 37 foreign hostages and one Algerian, the elimination of 32 members of the armed group, and the arrest of three others.