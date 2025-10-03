Abdelhafid Bakhouche to Echorouk: All Facilities are Provided to Ease Cars’ Import 

All recent decisions related to reviewing the reference prices for cars imported by individuals from outside Europe or the urgent measures to expedite customs clearance, serve a single goal: to ease the process of cars import for citizens and facilitate transactions, t he General of Manager of Customs, Major General Abdelhafidh Bakhouche, said.

He explained that Customs is constantly working to simplify procedures and develop its systems to keep pace with the current requirements.

In a statement to Echorouk, the General Manager of Customs revealed on Thursday that the review of the reference price for importing cars less than three years old and new vehicles by individuals, as well as the adoption of a reference price specific to countries outside Europe—such as China—different from the price applied to European vehicles, came after comprehensive studies conducted by the Customs Department, with the aim of easing the burden on citizens.

In this context, he said, “It is unreasonable for a citizen to be subject to the same customs prices whether he/she imports his/her vehicle from Europe or Asia. Therefore, it was necessary to adapt the reference prices to suit the nature of each market.”

Major General Abdelhafid Bakhouche explained that this process was entrusted to an advanced digital system. Customs issued Circular No. 3873, dated July 21, 2025, outlining the practical procedures for customs control of the value of cars imported by individuals, and the use of the national databases created within the new information system (ALCES).

He added that the review is a technical and ongoing process, not a fixed one. It is updated regularly based on customer reports and the prices adopted in exporting countries, ensuring fair pricing and stable and flexible customs duties that are consistent with the true value of each importing region. He explained that the goal is to prevent any legal loopholes that could be exploited to inflate or reduce invoices illegally or engage in other manipulations. He emphasized that the reference prices are subject to future adjustments as necessary to ensure they are consistent with international prices.

The head of the customs department added that, in order to facilitate procedures for citizens, an expanded meeting was held last Wednesday with the Ministries of Interior, Transport, Internal Trade, Taxes, banks, maritime carriers, and other sectors. The meeting aimed to facilitate the exit of vehicles imported by individuals from ports as quickly as possible and avoid their prolonged presence, which would burden importers with additional costs. He said, “We are constantly working to introduce improvements and revisions to simplify procedures, and this falls within the core of our professional duty.”

Maj. Gen. Bakhouche noted that customs services introduced the “ALCES” digital system at the beginning of this year to simplify and expedite customs transactions, while continuing to strive towards digitization and further developing services. He emphasized that “work is still ongoing in this direction.”

Furthemore, the Customs Department issued a statement last Thursday announcing a series of urgent measures to reduce the time and costs of customs clearance for vehicles imported by individuals, and to alleviate congestion at ports and bonded warhouses.

Bakhouche confirmed that these measures came following a coordination meeting he personally chaired, which was devoted to examining the restrictions and difficulties encountered in the customs clearance process for vehicles imported by individuals, and to seeking practical solutions that would accelerate customs clearance and control costs.

Major General Bakhouche concluded by emphasizing that the goal of all these steps is to “achieve larger fluidity in processing files, improve the quality of services provided to customers, and raise customs in Algeria to international standards.” He noted that the various participating sectors and bodies have committed to providing all means and capabilities to put a definitive end to the current irregularities.

According to a Customs statement, check out by Echorouk, “a series of urgent measures have been taken to expedite customs operations, particularly by strengthening coordination between the various stakeholders, improving logistical organization in and outside port areas, making optimal use of the customs information system “ALCES,” and establishing interconnection mechanisms between the various stakeholders to improve performance and ensure greater smooth processing.”

The General Directorate of Customs explained that this initiative confirms its “determination to improve the quality of services provided to its customers.” Participants in the operation also pledged to “allocate all means and capabilities necessary to put an end to this situation.”