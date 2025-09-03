African Union: Peace and Security Council Endorses an Algerian Initiative

The African Union Peace and Security Council adopted its statement on the meeting chaired by Algeria on the “Continental Early Warning System (CEWS): Mapping Risks and Threats,” which provided an opportunity for member states to discuss ways to strengthen preventive diplomacy mechanisms to mitigate conflicts and disputes on the African continent, the Algerian Press Service said.

This is achieved through a proactive approach aimed at ensuring continuity in monitoring, preparedness, and rapid and effective response measures to mitigate threats and prevent the escalation of crises on the continent.

Based on the functions assigned to it in the protocol establishing it, the Peace and Security Council welcomed Algeria’s initiative to develop a “Continental Security Map” as an effective tool to support preventive decision-making. It also urged all parties involved in the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts to institutionalise this map before the end of this year.

The map serves as a mechanism for continuously updating threats and risks, enabling the African Peace and Security Council to enhance its early warning capabilities and rapid and prompt response to crises by providing a unified and integrated picture of potential threats.

The meeting also commended the pivotal role played by various African Union regional mechanisms and structures, such as the African Peer Review Mechanism, the African Union Counter-Terrorism Centre, the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation, the North African Regional Capacity, and the Committee of African Intelligence and Security Services. It emphasised the importance of unifying efforts in the field of crisis and security risk management by establishing governance foundations, information-sharing systems, and implementing programs approved by the African Union.

Algeria’s inclusion of this issue on the agenda of its presidency of the Peace and Security Council stems from its unwavering commitment to implementing the pioneering project of Agenda 2063 on “Silence the Guns in Africa” and its firm belief in the importance of ensuring security and stability and finding solutions to the crises prevailing on the continent by stimulating the efforts of member states and supporting coordination in this area.