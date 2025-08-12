Alawite Palace Mouthpieces Attack Algeria With Fabricated Opinions

It has been confirmed once again that the extended hand policy, which the Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI, is attempting to pursue in his dealings with Algeria, is, in fact, nothing more than a “poisoned hand,” as many political actors and activists in Algeria have dubbed it at every opportunity, confirmed by actions on the ground, not words.

In the latest outburst from the newspaper, considered the official and de facto mouthpiece of the Alawite palace, “le360,” owned and run by Mounir Majidi, the Moroccan king’s private secretary, attacked Algeria, falsely and maliciously labeling it with all manner of descriptions inappropriate for a friend, let alone a neighbor and brother, with whom the Moroccan people share bonds of brotherhood, religion, customs, traditions, and a common destiny, as the Moroccan king repeatedly reiterates.

Le360 is not just an ordinary website or newspaper like any other Moroccan newspaper. It is run from within the Alawite palace, and no news or commentary can leak out without the knowledge or approval of the palace’s powerful man, Mounir Majidi. This places the full responsibility on the king and categorically refutes the claims of an extended hand, as he repeatedly said.

With unparalleled impudence, the Alawite palace allowed an obscure historian named Bernard Lugan to insult Algeria, despite the king’s assurances, which were never sincere. Lugan attacked Algeria with great hatred, writing: “As for Algeria, its society is in crisis, its economy is ruined, its leaders are fossilised, and its diplomacy is disintegrating,” a description that could only come from a lurker.

What’s disgusting is that this newspaper, affiliated with the palace, attacked all of Morocco’s neighbours, in addition to Algeria. It wrote: “Today, in North Africa, Morocco is a pole of stability, while its neighbours are experiencing crisis. Libya has become a fragmented society, where everyone is at war with everyone else, and where Cyrenaica opposes Tripoli. Poor Tunisia has declined to the point where it has become almost subject to Algerian influence (…)”.

The question that arises here is, for whom does this newspaper write? Is it for the public opinion in the Kingdom of Morocco? Or for other people living on the island of cuckoos, unaware of the reality of what is happening in the Kingdom of the Commander of the Faithful? It portrayed the social, economic, and security situation in the Kingdom of Normalisation and Betrayal as better than all its neighbours, a scenario far from the truth. The victims of the Al Hoceima earthquake have been living in the open for more than two years, while the necessities of life (bread and water) are beyond reproach.

Le360 portrayed Morocco as a “pole of stability,” while the streets were boiling daily due to the burden of poverty, unemployment, and the spread of deadly social ills and diseases. The Moroccan regime’s servile and treacherous political stances on some of the nation’s most crucial issues, such as the Palestinian cause, further exacerbated the situation and prompted the Moroccan people to protest without pause, demanding that the palace correct the country’s course, which was heading toward the abyss.

The newspaper did not stop there. Rather, it continued its policy of provocation toward Algeria, while King Mohammed VI had warned his henchmen in the kingdom to stop insulting or anything that would upset Algerians. The newspaper even began discussing Morocco’s historical borders, which not only included Algeria but also extended to the Sahel region to the south, as if they were still living under the Almoravid dynasty established by the Mauritanians, which they were unjustly attempting to attribute to themselves.

By allowing the powerful man in the Moroccan palace to publish an article in a newspaper run from within the heart of the decision-making circles, with such brazenness, attacking all of the kingdom’s neighbors, it is clear that the country is heading down an unknown path, antagonizing all of its siblings, including those with which it has no problems or disagreements, as in the case of Libya, for example.