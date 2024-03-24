Algeria: 30 Cases Of Reckless Drivers Who Posted Videos On TikTok

The National Gendarmerie Command has warned reckless drivers who have moved from the real world to the virtual world, where they perform dangerous maneuvers and change lanes at excessive speed on highways, and publish clips of them via cyberspace, especially “Tik-Tok”, to attract a large number of followers and participants, and this is to… Bragging and inciting followers to this type of reckless behavior, in addition to receiving money due to the high viewing rate of these clips and videos.

Specifically, Major Samir Bouchait, in charge of communication at the level of the Traffic Coordination Center of the National Gendarmerie, revealed to “Echorouk” on Sunday that activities that violate traffic safety rules have recently been monitored by the Traffic Vigilance Cell of the Information and Traffic Coordination Center of the National Gendarmerie while browsing the open sources of cyberspace.

Major Bouchait said, “On this basis, the National Gendarmerie has recently launched campaigns targeting the authors of video clips published on social networks that promote violations of road safety rules, by monitoring a number of video clips through the Tik-Tok account of several people, demonstrating dangerous maneuvers and excessive speed without respecting the minimum traffic laws and instructions”.

In terms of figures, the representative of the Gendarmerie explained that during the month of February until March 17, 30 cases were registered, that is, in a period of only one and a half months, which represents an important step in the fight against reckless behavior on the road, as coordination was made with the regional units to arrest the suspects and present them To the judicial authorities and to take appropriate legal action, stressing that during the investigations it was found that some vehicles were involved in traffic accidents as a result of these maneuvers, while this campaign covered several states, including Algiers, Chlef, Oran, El Oued, Bejaia, Jijel, Constantine and Tebessa, according to the spokesman.

In other details, Major Bouchait indicated that during the process of examining the videos, it became clear that the most risky group in this context are young people in their prime, some of whom are still in high school or university, and their ages range from 16 to 29 years, seeking fame and bringing more profits. The followers create content that destroys the ideas of the young people, as a result of their violation of the proper rules of driving, attributing it to a lack of traffic awareness.

The person in charge of communication at the level of the Traffic Coordination Center, headed by the National Gendarmerie, warned that the interests of the Gendarmerie will continue to monitor and control the digital space in order to detect and combat any activity that provides young people with new criminal ideas that lead to serious road accidents, by adopting a deterrent approach and strictly enforcing the law against offenders.