Algeria: “A key pillar for traditional and renewable energies towards Europe”

The discussions and debates at the “Gastech 2025” global conference and exhibition held in Milan once again confirmed that Algeria is a major player in European energy supplies, whether through traditional natural gas or hydrogen and renewable energy projects.

In this context, the Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, explicitly acknowledged during the discussions, as reported by Italian media, that Algeria’s strategic location on the Mediterranean Sea makes it an indispensable hub for any future energy project. He referred to the “Hydrogen Corridor” signed by Germany, Italy, Austria, Algeria, and Tunisia last year as the first regional experiment to develop a sustainable hydrogen value chain between North Africa and Central Europe.

Data indicates that Algeria remains Italy’s most reliable partner in the gas sector. The Italian company Edison announced at the same economic event that it annually imports over one billion cubic meters of Algerian gas under long-term contracts, in addition to shares from Qatar, Libya, Azerbaijan, and the United States, to meet 23 percent of Italy’s national demand.

The company explains that the natural gas it imports from Algeria and other countries remains “a fundamental factor for the stability and security of the Italian energy system,” and that its diversification strategy does not negate the fact that Algeria is the most stable supplier amidst international market fluctuations, meaning that Algeria will remain a major player in the Italian and European gas market for years to come.

Amidst this Italian affirmation, the European Union approved weeks ago the classification of the “Medlink” electricity interconnection project between Algeria and Italy as a cross-border project of common interest, which opens the door for European funding for this project aimed at transmitting clean electricity produced particularly from solar sources.

In an additional step to confirm its importance, the European Commission announced on September 1st that the “Medlink” project is classified as one of the EU’s priority projects, placing it at the top of cross-border projects eligible for full political and financial support.

These European statements reflect Brussels’ vision of Algeria as a key partner for developing clean and sustainable energy infrastructure that serves the interests of both parties and achieves carbon neutrality goals by 2050.