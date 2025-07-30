Algeria advocates for 3 essential steps to empower the Palestinian right

Algeria affirmed that strengthening the two-state solution begins with granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations, calling on Tuesday in New York, through its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr. Bendjama said in a speech before the UN High-Level Conference on “The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution”: “We meet today to discuss this solution, and for some, this discussion may be useless, even surreal, as how can we talk about establishing a state while we witness the destruction, starvation, and burning of Gaza with our own eyes, and how can we talk about establishing a state while the West Bank is bleeding.”

However, he reiterated that “in these darkest times, we must affirm principles,” adding that “from Algeria’s history, we believe that the true and correct response to occupation is not surrender, despair, and silence, but steadfastness, determination, and persistence.”

Mr. Bendjama underscored that “the Palestinian people have a legal and natural right rooted in history, law, and justice, their right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Mr. Bendjama further reiterated Algeria’s call for action, proposing three essential and clear steps, the first of which is “the necessity of strengthening the two-state solution, which begins with granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations.”

He asserted in this context that “Algeria was the first and so far the only country to officially make this call in the Security Council last January, and it received support from the overwhelming majority of the Council members,” affirming in this regard “Algeria’s readiness to renew this call again.”

The second proposal, according to Mr. Bendjama, is “the recognition of the State of Palestine,” where he pointed out that “Algeria, which was the first country to do so thirty-seven years ago, today calls on all nations that have not recognized the State of Palestine to join history.”

As for the third step, it will be through “empowering Palestinians on their land, rejecting displacement, protecting lands, criminalizing settlements, and ending impunity.”

But before all that, Mr. Bendjama added, “an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza must be guaranteed without restriction or condition, along with ensuring the entry of aid and feeding the children of Gaza and not allowing them to die of hunger.”