Algeria and Russia Must Coordinate to Confront the World Order, Goudjil Says

Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev praised the quality of Algerian-Russian relations, describing them as traditional and deep, considering Algeria as a strategic partner for his country.

He also expressed his happiness for being a witness to the democratic changes that Algeria experienced in various walks of life, and what it reached under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Chairman of the National Assembly, Salah Goudjil, received the Russian ambassador, who paid him a farewell visit.

The meeting dealt, according to a statement of the parliament, on Monday, with “the strong historical relations between the two countries, and the prospects for developing them under the directives of the two countries’ presidents, which will be further strengthened in the coming meeting between the two presidents, and the current inter-parliamentary relations and how to develop them in the future by intensifying parliamentary visits and activating parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries as well.”

The meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on many international issues of common concern, as Goudjil confirmed that “the current international work system is inevitably subject to change, and that the two countries should prepare and coordinate to meet the challenges of the new world order, calling for the need to revive the principles of non-alignment.”

The meeting also dealt with the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state with Jerusalem as its capital, the need to respect international legitimacy, and the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination as an issue of colonialism.