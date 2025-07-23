Algeria And Rwanda Sign Military Cooperation Protocol

On Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Army General Saïd Chanegriha, received in Algiers Rwandan Minister of Defense Juvenal Marizamunda, where a military cooperation protocol was signed.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the two sides reviewed opportunities for bilateral military cooperation, as well as ways to develop and enhance coordination on issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed the security challenges facing the world in general, and the African continent in particular, and exchanged views on various current issues.

In a speech delivered on the occasion, the Army General Said Chanegriha began by welcoming the Rwandan Minister of Defense, noting the new dynamic witnessed in bilateral relations, marked by the exchange of visits between officials of the two countries.

The Army General also affirmed that the signing of the Algerian-Rwandan joint governmental agreement protocol for cooperation in the military field on the occasion of this visit reflects the determination of the leaders of the two countries to promote bilateral relations to be exemplary.