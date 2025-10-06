Algeria bolsters its position as an energy hub between Europe and Africa

Mr. Miloud Medjeld, Director of Studies and Foresight at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, affirmed today, Monday, that Algeria seeks to establish its position as an attractive regional energy hub thanks to its ambitious vision based on regional integration and enhancing economic attractiveness.

Mr. Medjeld explained, during his hosting on the “Guest of the Day” program on Algerian Radio, that the future in Africa, noting that Algeria plays a pivotal role in developing the African energy system, especially in light of the challenges facing the continent, where more than 600 million people lack electricity and another 300 million are deprived of basic energy sources, which opens the door for investment opportunities and broad partnerships.

The official pointed out that Law 19/13 represents one of the main pillars for attracting foreign investors thanks to its incentive tax system, the presence of a one-stop shop, and a clear legal framework that enhances transparency and stability. He added: Algeria’s strategic location, being close to the European market and at the heart of the African market, which includes more than a billion people, gives it great opportunities in the fields of electricity, distribution, and energy value chains.

Mr. Medjeld’s statements came at a time when attention is turning to the 13th edition of the International Oil and Gas Exhibition (Napec 2025), which is the largest energy event in the Mediterranean basin, where participants discuss issues of energy transition, decarbonization, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

He explained that this event, in which major international companies such as Sinopec participate, provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and conclude strategic negotiations to enhance cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons.

Mr. Medjeld also referred to major energy projects under development, including the production of five million tons of hydrocarbons in Hassi Messaoud, which reflects – according to him – Algeria’s will to modernize its sector and diversify its sources.

In a related context, he further dwelt on the recent OPEC+ decision to raise global production by 137,000 barrels per day, including 4,000 barrels for Algeria, considering that it reflects a balanced approach aimed at maintaining the stability of the global oil market while ensuring flexibility in facing international economic fluctuations.