Algeria Condemns Attack on Power Distribution Station in Medina

In a statement, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced what it described as “this hostile act” against a vital civilian facility that provides essential services to residents of the city and to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry reaffirmed Algeria’s “full solidarity and complete support” for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing its position alongside the country in confronting what it described as repeated attacks targeting its security, stability and sovereignty.

The statement further stressed that targeting civilian facilities and critical infrastructure constitutes a violation of international law, while noting that an attack on Medina carries an additional dimension given the city’s significance and its potential to provoke the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Algeria called for an immediate halt to such attacks and urged all parties to prioritize responsibility and respect for international law to prevent further escalation and safeguard the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region.