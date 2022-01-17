Algeria Condemns the Abu Dhabi Attack, Expresses Strong Support for the UAE

On Monday, Algeria condemned in the strongest terms the attacks that targeted the Musaffah area and Abu Dhabi International Airport, killing at least three people and leaving many wounded.

“Algeria extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured”, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Algeria affirms its full solidarity and sympathy with the sisterly United Arab Emirates”, it added.

Algeria renewed its absolute rejection of all actions that would undermine security and stability in this brotherly country and the region.

Algeria also called for avoiding escalation and giving precedence to the language of wisdom and dialogue to ensure a better future for the peoples of the region.