Algeria Is Firm In Its Support For Liberation Causes And The Fight Against Zionism

Algeria was keen to have in the great celebration of the sixtieth independence a number of state leaders and guests who were carefully selected, as convictions, policies and trends intersect with them, in addition to memory.

Whoever looks at the honorary podium in which the guests sat realizes the quality of the attendance, which was not “arbitrary” or “to fill the chairs” only, and the Palestinian and Saharan issues constituted an affirmation of Algeria’s continued support for peoples in liberation and emancipation from colonialism.

At the podium, the presence of the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, was remarkable, through which Algeria stressed that the Palestinian cause was and remains its “central issue”, a true embodiment of the timeless saying of the late President Houari Boumediene “Algeria with Palestine whether it is unjust or oppressed” and the saying passed down through generations. Algeria’s independence will not be completed without the liberation of Palestine.”

The Algerian support for Palestine, which did not stop, coincided with the Arab “betrayal” and then the betrayal to which it was subjected in recent months by the normalization of regimes with the Zionist entity, which Algeria rejected and stressed about it “that it will not compete with the rush towards normalization,” but rather worked to neutralize the danger of the Zionist presence on its western borders.

The Palestinian presence was not only represented by the person of the Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who was accompanied on the visit by the Director of Palestinian Intelligence, Majed Faraj, but by a large and important component in the battle of the resistance against the Zionist occupation, through the Islamic Resistance “Hamas”, which was represented in the 1960s by the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. The latter was chosen to sit in the first row with the presidents and next to the Prime Minister, Aymane Benabderahmane, to raise his profile.

The step of the participation of the largest Palestinian resistance faction in the sixtieth of independence, which suffers from oppression, and terrorism from the major countries, found it all welcomed in the country of the martyrs, through which Algeria confirmed that it is a supporter of the Palestinian resistance, which was expressed by the official spokesman of the movement, Sami Abu Zuhri, who was present on the honorary podium, he wrote, proud and cheerful, “Today we participated in the celebrations of the anniversary of Algeria’s independence… These celebrations sent a message of strength, prestige and the effectiveness of the Algerian role… The presence of the resistance leaders is very meaningful, and it is the most prominent message in the celebrations”.

The Sahrawi President, Brahim Ghali, was present in the first row, in appreciation of his position in representing the Sahrawi people and his leadership in the battle of liberation against the Moroccan occupation and its Zionist ally. With this attendance, Algeria confirmed that it will continue to defend the right of the Sahrawis as stipulated in the United Nations charters on their right to self-determination.

The African depth was embodied in the sixtieth of independence through the presence of heads of state from the brown continent, including Mali, Niger, Congo and Ethiopia, and this participation is an extension of the field of intensive diplomatic activity of Algeria’s foreign policy.

Africa was one of the main axes of Algerian diplomacy after the restoration of sovereignty, which earned it the status of leadership over the third world countries due to its weight on the international scene, especially thanks to its glorious liberation struggle, which earned it a historical legitimacy that allowed it to play a prominent role on the African arena.

The two neighbors, Tunisia and Libya, burdened with political, economic and security problems, participated in the celebration by President Kais Saied and Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Al-Manqoush, and the message is that Algeria will remain supportive and work on stabilizing neighboring countries without interfering in their affairs.

From Europe, the Italian presence was in the person of the President of the Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. Algeria did not forget the great role that Italy played in the liberation revolution, and today it establishes strong and important relations with it, especially after the recent visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Rome.

Algeria’s focus on its relationship with Italy comes after the adverse positions expressed by Spain in the words of its Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who entered the two countries’ relations into a “dark tunnel”.