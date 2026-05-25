“Algeria Is The Most Likely To Lead Artificial Intelligence In North Africa”

A report issued by the New Lines Institute placed Algeria at the forefront of the technological scene in the Maghreb, considering it the most qualified to lead artificial intelligence in North Africa thanks to a comprehensive and multi-dimensional national strategy that combines technology development, human resource qualification, expansion of international partnerships, and enhancement of strategic independence in the digital field.

The report clarified that Algeria is no longer viewed only as a regional energy power, but as a state seeking to build strategic independence in the field of artificial intelligence through a national plan based on six main axes, including scientific research and innovation, skill development through education, development of sectoral applications in health, agriculture and energy, encouraging investment, enhancing data governance, and building an integrated artificial intelligence system.

The report indicated that Algeria has one of the strongest educational bases in the African continent in the field of computer science and artificial intelligence, with more than 57,000 students studying in 74 specialized master’s programs distributed among 52 universities. It is also ranked among the best African countries in the field of scientific publishing, with Algerian researchers among the top 2 percent of scientists globally.

The report predicted that the artificial intelligence market in Algeria will grow from about $499 million in 2025 to nearly $1.69 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 27.7 percent, driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence uses in key economic sectors.

The study confirmed that Algeria is betting on employing artificial intelligence in modernizing the agricultural sector, which represents 12.4 percent of the GDP, improving the efficiency of the oil and gas industry, and developing technological services directed at international markets, noting that precision agriculture applications may raise agricultural production by 20 to 25 percent, while digital transformation operations in the energy sector can achieve annual savings ranging from $200 to $300 million.

Regarding investment, the report noted that Algerie Telecom allocated investments worth 1.5 billion dinars in 2025 to finance startups working in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber-security, and robotics, as part of a national digital transformation program that includes more than 500 projects for the period 2025-2026.

The report also highlighted Algeria’s endeavor to train 500,000 specialists in information and communication technology by 2030, as part of a broad plan to develop human capital and limit brain drain, considering that this trend represents one of the most important strengths that may give the country sustainable technological influence at the regional level.

The report stated that Algeria’s geographical location between Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, in addition to its large energy resources, gives it an opportunity to transform into a regional hub for artificial intelligence, especially in light of the limited technical capabilities of a number of neighboring countries.

In the geopolitical dimension, the report indicated that Algeria pursues a policy of balance between its international partners, including the United States, China, Italy, and France, which allows it to avoid dependence on any major power and enhance its strategic independence. It also monitored the expansion of Algerian-Italian cooperation in the fields of communications, cybersecurity, and submarine cables, in addition to Algeria’s participation in the “Medusa” cable project that connects North Africa to Southern Europe.

The report noted a growing shift towards the English language within Algerian universities, supported by greater openness to American universities and scientific and technological cooperation programs. In this context, it referred to the partnerships concluded by Algerian educational institutions specialized in mathematics and artificial intelligence with the University of Notre Dame to enhance scientific research and academic exchange.

The report also addressed the growing cooperation between Algeria and China in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, through training and qualification agreements and the establishment of joint research laboratories, noting that Algeria is working to diversify its international partnerships to ensure the transfer of knowledge and the development of national capabilities.

The report concluded that Algeria has a long-term vision that may make it the most influential technological actor in the Maghreb and Sahel region in the coming years, considering that its experience represents a regional model for how to employ technology and artificial intelligence to support development and enhance strategic independence.