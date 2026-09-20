Algeria Is The Fourth Largest Exporter Of Crude Oil In Africa

Algeria ranked fourth among the top 5 exporters of seaborne crude oil in Africa, with an average export volume of about 380,000 barrels per day during the period from March to August 2026, according to Energy Research Unit data, at a time when the combined exports of the five countries fell by 6% compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the data, the average total exports of the top 5 African seaborne crude oil exporting countries reached about 4 million barrels per day during the first six months of the Iranian war, compared to about 4.26 million barrels per day during the same period last year, a decrease of 260,000 barrels per day.

Libya topped the list with an average export volume of about 1.20 million barrels per day, an increase of 2% or the equivalent of 20,000 barrels per day compared to about 1.18 million barrels per day in the same period of 2025.

Nigeria came in second place with an average export volume of 1.20 million barrels per day, a decrease of 15% or about 210,000 barrels per day, compared to about 1.41 million barrels per day during the same period last year.

Angola ranked third with an average export volume of 1.02 million barrels per day, rising by 3% or about 30,000 barrels per day, compared to 990,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2025.

As for Algeria, it came fourth, as its average seaborne crude oil exports reached 380,000 barrels per day during the period under comparison.

The Republic of the Congo came in fifth place with an average export volume of 260,000 barrels per day, an increase of 4% or about 10,000 barrels per day, compared to about 250,000 barrels per day during the same period last year.

This data comes at a time when Middle East crude oil exports witnessed a significant decline during the first six months of the Iranian war, as they fell by 41%, equivalent to 6.8 million barrels per day, to about 9.9 million barrels per day, compared to 16.7 million barrels per day during the same period of 2025, according to the Energy Research Unit.