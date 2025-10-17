Algeria-Italy: Ambitious Bilateral Cooperation in the Field of Infrastructure

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Abdelkader Jellaoui, discussed on Thursday with the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Algeria, Alberto Cutillo, prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of infrastructure.

According to a statement from the ministry, during the meeting, which was held at the request of the Italian ambassador, the two sides emphasised the depth of the historical relations between Algeria and Italy and the importance the two countries attach to strengthening cooperation in the field of infrastructure and basic facilities.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasised the need to expand areas of cooperation to include innovation and the exchange of expertise in infrastructure development, which would contribute to improving project quality and enhancing technical capabilities and competencies, the statement added.