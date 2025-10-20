-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algeria-Italy: Arkab Praises the Distinguished Energy Partnership

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 8
  • 0
Algeria-Italy: Arkab Praises the Distinguished Energy Partnership
Minister of State, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, received Andrea Colombo, CEO of the Italian company Bonatti, on Monday, October 20.
The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospects for cooperation and partnership between Sonatrach and Bonatti, and to review new investment opportunities in the hydrocarbons sector, particularly in the areas of upstream oil and gas, field development, increasing natural gas production capacity, and engineering and infrastructure construction in the oil, gas, and mining industries for major projects, the ministry said.
Arkab praised “the distinguished relations between Algeria and Italy in the hydrocarbon sector”, emphasising that “the existing partnerships between Algerian and Italian companies embody a successful model of cooperation based on trust, the transfer of expertise, and the integration of economic interests, in light of the global transformations in energy markets.”
For his part, the CEO of Bonatti expressed his company’s desire to strengthen its investment presence in Algeria and continue developing its cooperative relations with Sonatrach, particularly through launching new projects in the fields of hydrocarbon exploitation and transportation, hydrocarbon-related infrastructure, and major mining projects, the same source added.
Bonatti is one of the leading European companies specialising in engineering, construction, and industrial services in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.
Related Articles
Russian Energy Week: “Algeria explores new investment opportunities”

Russian Energy Week: “Algeria explores new investment opportunities”

Algeria’s Accession to ASEAN: Boughali Receives Congratulations

Algeria’s Accession to ASEAN: Boughali Receives Congratulations

Army General Saïd Chanegriha on an official visit to South Korea

Army General Saïd Chanegriha on an official visit to South Korea

An international report reveals: “Algeria ranks among the largest LNG suppliers to Europe”

An international report reveals: “Algeria ranks among the largest LNG suppliers to Europe”

Commander of South Korea’s Air Force Praises Algeria’s Military Stature

Commander of South Korea’s Air Force Praises Algeria’s Military Stature

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read