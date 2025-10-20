Algeria-Italy: Arkab Praises the Distinguished Energy Partnership

Minister of State, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, received Andrea Colombo, CEO of the Italian company Bonatti, on Monday, October 20.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospects for cooperation and partnership between Sonatrach and Bonatti, and to review new investment opportunities in the hydrocarbons sector, particularly in the areas of upstream oil and gas, field development, increasing natural gas production capacity, and engineering and infrastructure construction in the oil, gas, and mining industries for major projects, the ministry said.

Arkab praised “the distinguished relations between Algeria and Italy in the hydrocarbon sector”, emphasising that “the existing partnerships between Algerian and Italian companies embody a successful model of cooperation based on trust, the transfer of expertise, and the integration of economic interests, in light of the global transformations in energy markets.”

For his part, the CEO of Bonatti expressed his company’s desire to strengthen its investment presence in Algeria and continue developing its cooperative relations with Sonatrach, particularly through launching new projects in the fields of hydrocarbon exploitation and transportation, hydrocarbon-related infrastructure, and major mining projects, the same source added.