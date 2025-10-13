Algeria On The Agenda Of Dutch Investors

The strong Dutch presence at the “NAPEC 2025” exhibition held in Oran, western Algeria, reflected the growing interest of Dutch companies and institutions in the Algerian market, with an increasing focus on investment opportunities in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Last week, the Deputy Head of the Dutch Mission, Anne Porta, led a delegation of major companies and economic support institutions to participate in the exhibition’s activities, a practical step that confirms the Dutch desire to open new partnerships and share sustainable energy technologies.

The Dutch delegation included prominent representatives of companies working in clean energy and hydrogen, such as Shell Oxycom and Impact Hydrogen, in addition to business support institutions like the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The foreign participants praised Algeria’s capabilities in renewable energy and its competitive potential in the hydrogen market.

The Deputy Head of the Mission also held official meetings with state officials and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Oran to discuss cooperation opportunities, knowledge transfer, and identify joint projects that support sustainable development at the local level.

Dutch interest was not limited to the energy sector; experts from the Netherlands showed increasing interest in smart agriculture and water management sectors, pointing to significant potential for applying greenhouse technologies and sustainable agriculture in Algeria, as part of initiatives and projects under study.

Data from the Netherlands-African Business Council (NABC) indicates that trade exchange between the two countries has seen fluctuations in recent years, but it still holds promising opportunities in the fields of agriculture, industrial equipment, and energy, which calls for more incentives to consolidate and expand these relations.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Algeria and governmental bodies such as the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) play a pivotal role in facilitating investments by providing accurate market information, advisory programs, and business networking events, in addition to funding tools and support mechanisms that help companies enter the Algerian market with confidence and sustainability.

Despite these promising opportunities, Dutch companies still face procedural and legal challenges related to import, financing, and compliance with European quality standards that limit the spread of Algerian products, which requires greater institutional coordination and simplification of procedures to ensure a more attractive investment environment.

The Dutch interest in the Algerian market confirms that it will move from mere commercial presence to building strategic partnerships in renewable energies, hydrogen, advanced agriculture, and water management, supported by increasing institutional cooperation aimed at establishing sustainable and mutually beneficial economic relations.