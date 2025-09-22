Algeria Post Bans Any Meetings or Decisions by the Participation Committee

The General Directorate of Algeria Post has warned all its central, regional, and provincial structures against dealing with the institution’s Participation Committee, whose legal term expired on August 31, 2025.

The committee is prohibited from holding meetings or making any decisions. This means that various social support activities, grants, and loans provided to workers and retirees have been frozen.

In this context, a correspondence from the General Directorate of Algeria Post, issued by the Human Resources Directorate, dated September 16, 2025, and obtained by Echorouk, stated, “We are honoured to draw your attention to the fact that the legal term of the participating committees expired on August 31, 2025.”

The correspondence further noted that Article 101 of Law 90-11, as amended and complemented, stipulates that the membership of employee representatives lasts for three years. The powers of the resulting bodies expire upon the end of their legal term, and they may not engage in any activity beyond the specified period.

The letter concluded that, following the above, this committee no longer has the authority to hold meetings or make any decisions until its composition is renewed in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory procedures.

The document requested the directors of the central directorates, the director of the National Center for Postal Checks, the directors of the state postal units, the regional directors of the financial centers, and the regional directors of technicians to “ensure that no meeting of the Participation Committee is permitted to be held at the level of your postal units, and that no summons issued by it should be communicated to the local representatives of your services.”

The Human Resources Directorate concluded its communication by requesting strict adherence to the contents of its correspondence and action in accordance with it, with a copy sent to the Director General of Algeria Post.

In light of these developments, all activities previously supervised by the Algerian Post Participation Committee, which targeted workers, beneficiaries, and retirees, and chaired by Abderrahman Ben Messaoud, have been suspended. These include social support for workers, such as death, birth, and circumcision grants, as well as grants for widows of sector workers and people with special needs, and interest-free repayable loans (advances).