Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
Algeria Ready To Combat Terrorism, Transnational Organized Crime

Head of the Department of Employment and Preparation of the Staff of the People’s National Army, Major General Mohamed Kaidi, participated in the activities of the 13th meeting of the chiefs of staff of the armies of the member states of the “5 + 5 Defense” initiative, which allowed the study and evaluation of the prevailing security and epidemiological situations in the western part of the Mediterranean, through the exchange of analyzes and experiences drawn from the threats and challenges faced by member states, the Ministry of National Defense published in a statement on Wednesday.

The source indicated that high-ranking military personnel from Algeria, Spain, France, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Portugal and Tunisia participated, through video conference, in this forum, which was chaired by the Chief of Staff of the Mauritanian armies, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Bamba Meguett, from Nouakchott.

The meeting allowed all participating delegations to study and assess the security and epidemiological situations prevailing in the western part of the Mediterranean, through exchanging analyzes and experiences drawn from the threats and challenges witnessed by the member states of the “5 + 5 Defense” initiative.

During his intervention, Maj. Gen. Head of the Department of Employment and Preparation of the Staff of the People’s National Army, confirmed, according to the same source, “the necessity of concerted and redoubling efforts through enhancing the multilateral security cooperation, characterized by realism and frankness between the various countries of the initiative, to responsibly address the various challenges that threaten the Mediterranean region”.

He also affirmed that “Algeria, in fulfilment of the principles and foundations of its foreign policy based on the principle of good neighbourliness, remains fully prepared to participate in international and regional efforts to combat the threat of terrorism and transnational organized crime”.

After his intervention, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Kaidi, transmitted “the keenness of the Supreme Command of the People’s National Army to preserve and strengthen this important forum for cooperation”.

