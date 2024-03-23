Algeria Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack Against Russia

Algeria condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack against Russia, describing it in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “cowardly and despicable.”

Armed men carrying automatic rifles stormed a concert hall in the Crocus City shopping center on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow on Friday evening. They opened fire on civilians.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry statement said: “In these tragic circumstances, Algeria expresses its full solidarity with the Russian Federation. It also extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”

The statement added: “This terrorist attack comes to remind the rest of the international community of the continuation of the scourge of terrorism, and the responsibilities it bears in confronting this threat.”

Algeria affirmed its “full readiness to contribute, firmly and fully, to this collective effort of the international community, which translates its commitment to the total elimination of the scourge of terrorism.”

Earlier today, the Kremlin announced the arrest of 11 people, including the four perpetrators directly involved in the attack, which killed 133 people.