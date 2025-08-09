Algeria strongly condemns the Zionist plan to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and displace its population

Algeria, through a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned today, Saturday, August 9, the announcement by the Israeli occupation authorities of their plan to reoccupy the Gaza Strip.

The statement noted that “a few days after the convening of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution, which reaffirmed the international community’s commitment to this solution as the only framework capable of establishing a just, lasting, and final settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the occupying power once again demonstrates its disregard for the will and decisions of the international community, as it plans to militarily reoccupy the Gaza Strip and forcibly displace its population.”

Algeria expressed in the statement its “strong condemnation and absolute rejection of these Israeli plans that jeopardize the future of the Gaza Strip, the future of the Palestinian state, and the future of peace in the entire region.

It also affirms that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory and an essential and inseparable component of the Palestinian state recognized by international legitimacy and demanded by the international community.”

Algeria calls upon the international community, and “especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to put an end to these Israeli plans and to stop the war of extermination it has been waging against the Palestinian people for nearly two years.”

Algeria also stressed “the necessity of urgently addressing the pressing priorities imposed by the current situation, especially the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip,” emphasizing equally “that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is a historical entitlement that is inalienable, imprescriptible, and non-negotiable.”