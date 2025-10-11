Algeria to Host Important Meeting of the African Tax Administration Forum

Algeria will host the annual meetings of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF-2025) from November 3 to 7, with the participation of high-level African officials.

This meeting will discuss effective tax governance that can contribute to shaping the continent’s financial future, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Taxes quoted by the Algerian Press Agency (APS).

The meetings, held under the theme “Embracing Efficient and Targeted Approaches to Equitable Tax Systems,” will bring together a select group of African tax officials, finance ministers, policymakers, and global development partners at the Abdelatif Rahal International Conference Center (CIC Algiers), to “shape the continent’s financial future by promoting a common agenda that supports sustainable domestic resource mobilization, ensures effective tax governance, and drives inclusive economic growth.”

The Tax Directorate stated that this event “is a unique opportunity to deepen dialogue and enhance the African continent’s capacity to finance its own development and achieve sustainable transformation.”

The African Tax Administration Forum, established in November 2009, serves as a platform for dialogue and consultation on ways to improve tax systems in Africa. It also seeks to enhance the effectiveness of tax systems and administration in Africa by proposing the best tax systems to drive economic growth and mobilise national resources more effectively.