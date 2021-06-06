Algerian Ambassador In Paris Denounces “Great Hostility” Of French Newspaper “Le Monde” Towards Algeria

The Algerian Ambassador posted in Paris, His Excellency, Mohamed-Antar Daoud, firmly denounced on Sunday the “unprecedented hostility” towards Algeria, displayed by the daily Le Monde in its editorial of the edition published on June 5, wondering about “the real purposes of such a relentlessness which is renewed, knowingly, at the approach of each political deadline.

“In the edition published on 5 June 2021, dated Sunday 6-Monday 7 June, your newspaper published an editorial marked by unprecedented hostility towards my country, its institutions and its symbols, crudely entitled: ‘Algeria in the authoritarian impasse’,” he wrote in a statement addressed to the daily.

“Written from a Parisian newsroom, without waiting for your special envoy, who is about to visit Algeria from 8 to 14 June, to measure on the ground the extent of the enthusiasm of the Algerian people, especially its youth, for this crucial stage in the institutional construction of the new Algeria, the editorial in question evokes, with disconcerting subjectivity, ‘a missed appointment for Algerian democracy’,” he added.

Regretting “the deliberately outrageous and violent nature of this text, which targets the President of the Republic and the military institution”, Mr Mohamed-Antar Daoud said that this editorial “calls into question the real aims of such a relentless attack, which is deliberately renewed at the approach of each political deadline in my country”.

According to the Algerian ambassador in Paris, “one is legitimately entitled to question the approach of Le Monde, or even its motivation, when it hastened to make a value judgement considering ‘Algeria in the authoritarian impasse’, even before carrying out the interview planned in a few days with the Head of State, to address, according to the request made, ‘the issues of the institutional process underway in Algeria’.

“He added: “Does the newspaper Le Monde serve the hidden interests of lobbies hostile to a peaceful relationship between Algeria and France”, stressing, in this regard, that “the question remains.

He pointed out, in this context, that “the subjective expressions used” in the paper such as “the regime”, “civil facade to the military”, “authoritarian reflexes” and “massive repression”, “are, in fact, stale clichés, conveyed and constantly repeated by a number of media outlets”.

“Unlike in other countries and when it comes to commenting on political news in Algeria, reality is distorted by using inappropriate terms, thus presenting the maintenance of order, a regal prerogative of any state, as a practice of ‘repression’ and ‘suffocation’,” he said.

He further stressed that “strong institutions, including the National People’s Army, respectful of its constitutional missions, Algeria, which is committed, under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a process of national renewal in accordance with the aspirations of the ‘authentic’ and ‘blessed’ Hirak, remains determined to complete the reforms undertaken whatever the obstacles and their instigators”.

These reforms, he added, “were highlighted and explained in depth during the interview recently granted by the Head of State to the French magazine “Le Point”, in which he firmly reiterated Algeria’s constant positions on a number of regional and international issues, including the Western Sahara question.

“It seems that the favorable echo generated by this interview has provoked the reaction of certain parties behind manoeuvres aimed at discrediting the salutary work begun in Algeria since the presidential elections of 12 December 2019. It should be recalled that the Algerian people have sovereignly and democratically elected their President,” he said.

For the Algerian ambassador in Paris, “it is regrettable to note that the heirs of this institution of reference in terms of journalism are at a distance from the principles of ethics printed by its founder Hubert Beuve-Méry, whose positions concerning the Algerian revolution against colonialism remain inscribed in the annals of the French press.

“That said, far be it from me to teach Le Monde that blissful satisfaction and unfair criticism are negative attitudes, which is why its special envoy is welcome to discover the new Algeria, whose future is not ‘confiscated’ but rather well taken in hand by all the live forces of the Nation,” he concluded.