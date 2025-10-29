-- -- -- / -- -- --
Algerian Companies at the Luanda Financing Summit For Africa’s Infrastructure Development

Imane Kimouche / English version: Dalila Henache
Algeria is participating with a high-level official delegation and a group of public and private institutions in the Third Summit on Financing Infrastructure Development in Africa, held in Luanda, Angola, from October 28 to 31, 2025.

The summit is attended by several African heads of state, including the President of Angola (the current Chairperson of the African Union), the Presidents of Togo and Burundi, as well as the Secretary-General of the African Union and officials from the African Development Agency.

In this regard, the Arab-African Centre for Investment and Development announced, in a statement received by Echorouk newspaper, its participation in the 3rd Summit on Financing Infrastructure Development in Africa. The Centre participated in the official invitation of the event organisers, with a delegation from Algerian public and private companies.

The summit witnessed large participation of Algerian public and private companies active in the construction, energy, and services sectors. They presented proposals and initial partnerships with their African counterparts, as part of efforts to expand the presence of Algerian companies in the African market and create new opportunities for cooperation and financing.

The statement explained that Algeria’s participation in this African event aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation and financing for major projects, as well as to discuss insurance mechanisms and develop a new roadmap for Algerian companies to access African markets, thereby enabling the building of sustainable African partnerships based on mutual benefit.

The centre’s president, Amine Boutalbi, affirmed that this participation aligns with the centre’s vision to enhance Algeria’s economic presence in Africa, particularly given the country’s considerable capabilities in construction, energy, and infrastructure development. This qualifies Algeria to export its expertise and transfer technology to friendly African nations.

According to the statement, the summit witnessed high-level attendance, including the presidents of Angola (the current chair of the African Union), Togo, and Burundi, as well as the Secretary-General of the African Union, the head of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), which oversees the implementation of Agenda 2063, and ministers and representatives from financial institutions and major companies specializing in infrastructure projects such as bridges, ports, airports, and railways.

Algeria was also distinguished by a remarkable official presence, led by the chairman of the Council of the Nation, Azouz Nasri, representing the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, along with the Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of African Affairs, Bakhta Selma Mansouri, and several official and economic personalities.

