The U.S Ambassador to Algeria, Elizabeth Moore Aubin, confirmed that she will focus a lot on American investments in the industrial and cultural sectors, strengthening Algerian-American trade cooperation, and American investment as well, especially in the fields of industry, housing and health, with a focus on education as a priority no less important than other files for Teaching English.

On her recent visit to the state of Oran (western Algeria), the American ambassador said that it is not hidden from anyone that there is a strong will between the United States of America and Algeria to develop bilateral relations that are characterized by continuity and dynamics at all levels, whether political, economic or humanitarian, adding, during her meeting with the governor, Said Saioud that her visit to Oran was preceded by other visits of senior officials of her country to Algeria, to promote common values and interests, and to deepen identical visions of a set of issues of common interest.

Elizabeth Moore Aubin asserted that the United States intersects in all positions with Algeria, especially the promotion of peace and stability at the regional and international levels, in line with the common interests between the two countries, pointing out that all current contexts confirm Algerian diplomacy’s success in returning to the major forums.

The American diplomacy stated that it aspires to strengthen American investments in Algeria, in light of the political will in this country to open investment to foreigners, explaining that it will invite American companies to enter the Algerian market, and will work to persuade major investment companies that are active in the economic sector to pay a visit to Algeria.

The ambassador highlighted that the United States of America considers Algeria a strategic ally and an essential platform for the African continent, as evidenced by the fact that her country is looking to reach a trade exchange with Algeria of about $6 billion by the horizon of 2025.