Algerian Italian Partnership: Trade Volume Increases by 6.7% in 2025

The volume of trade between Algeria and Italy during the first quarter of 2025 increased significantly compared to the same period last year, the Italian Nova Agency said.

According to the same source, trade between Rome and Algiers during the first four months of this year (2025) reached €4.79 billion, an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period of 2024.

Italy is Algeria’s leading trade partner in terms of total trade value, with imports and exports reaching €4.788 billion, ahead of China (€3.285 billion), Spain (€2.857 billion), and France (€2.837 billion), according to the same source.

Algerian exports to Italy during the period from January 1 to April 30 reached €3.802 billion, representing a 6.5% year-on-year increase. Italian exports to Algeria during the same period reached €986 million, a 7.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The significant trade balance gap, which favours Algeria by approximately €2.8 billion, is primarily attributed to the energy sector. Natural gas alone represents 79.5% of Algeria’s total exports to Italy, or over €3 billion, followed by crude oil with €266 million (7%), refined products with €62 million (1.6%), and minerals, fertilisers, semi-finished mineral products, and unfinished agricultural products with the remaining 10%.

Nevertheless, Italian exports to Algeria are predominantly general-purpose machinery, representing €125 million (12.7% of total exports), followed by special-purpose machinery with €91 million (9.2%), motor vehicles with €60 million (6.1%), and refined petroleum products with €96 million (9.7%). Together, these four product categories represent 37.7% of total Italian exports to Algeria.

Other important sectors include basic chemicals, with exports of €50 million, as well as a range of products related to factory construction and the industrial components supply chain. Machine tools and other industrial machinery represent around €42 million, while building materials and light mechanical equipment represent just under 3% of the total volume.

The President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed Wednesday in Rome that his visit to Italy builds upon the exemplary relations between the two friendly countries and represents a key step toward deepening and expanding their partnership.

Concerning the 5th High-Level Algerian-Italian Intergovernmental Summit, the President Tebboune noted that it served to “implement practical measures demonstrating a deep-rooted political commitment to strengthening our longstanding relations and setting up additional pathways for cooperation in promising sectors such as water resources, sustainable agriculture, industry, transportation, and cultural and scientific diversity.”

This session also served to “underscore the reliable relationship with Italy, a friendly country, in the fields of energy and renewable energy,” President Tebboune added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Wednesday in Rome President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s “extensive expertise,” noting that relations between Algeria and Italy “continue to grow stronger.”

Giorgia Meloni said she is “Very satisfied with the results of the summit and the quality of the agreements reached. There is an ever-increasing interconnection between our economies, and today, around 40 agreements will be signed between our nations.”

“I am very happy to welcome the Algerian delegation, and I am very satisfied with the results of the summit and the quality of the agreements reached,” Giorgia Meloni added during the Italy-Algeria intergovernmental summit.



“We are very satisfied with the result, which is not only numerical but also reflects the many goals we are trying to achieve together. The friendship between Italy and Algeria is ancient and solid, but it has never been so special: our bilateral relations have reached a level of intensity and solidity never before seen. For Italy, Algeria is a strategic partner. The Enrico Mattei plan with Algeria is synonymous with well-being and development”, she explained.

