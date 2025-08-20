Algerian Judiciary Publishes Photos With Full Identities of Drug Dealers

The Algerian judiciary has officially begun implementing the provisions of the new Law 25-03, amending and complementing Law 04-18, on the prevention of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and the suppression of their illicit use and trafficking. This section concerns the publication of photos and the full identities of those involved in these crimes.

In this regard, the Public Prosecution Office at the Algiers Judicial Council, through the Public Prosecution Office of the Extended Territorial Jurisdiction Pole at the Sidi M’hamed Court, has exclusively begun publishing the photos and full identities of criminals involved in drug trafficking cases.

The new law allows the Public Prosecution to publish photos or the identities of suspects in flagrante delicto or serious crimes, if necessary to protect public security or expedite the arrest of the person concerned. This is one of the most stringent and closely monitored steps in the history of national legislation. It aims to crack down on smuggling and trafficking networks and combat rising consumption, particularly among youth and kids, in light of what security and judicial authorities consider a direct threat to national security.

In this context, the investigating judge of the expanded territorial jurisdiction of the Sidi M’hamed Court ordered, on Tuesday, August 19, the remand of five individuals in custody in connection with the seizure of 235,000 ecstasy pills.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Sidi M’hamed Court explained that it had investigated a case involving an “organised transnational” criminal gang consisting of eight individuals. Two of the individuals were caught red-handed: Attaf El Hadi, 51, and Nagazi Rabah, 34. They were found in possession of a significant quantity of ecstasy, estimated at 143.9 kilograms (equivalent to 235,466 tablets), and 458 grams of cocaine.

Following a preliminary investigation conducted by the First District of the Judicial Police of the Algiers State Security Department, five suspects were arrested, while three others remained at large.

The suspects were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution through a judicial investigation. They are charged with the felony of illegally importing, transporting, shipping, storing, and possessing synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances for sale within a transnational organised criminal group, with the intent to undermine national security and disrupt public order and safety. They are also charged with the felony of serious smuggling, which threatens public security and health, and the misdemeanour of money laundering within a criminal group.

After the investigating judge interrogated the defendants, he ordered their remand in custody pending the completion of the investigation and referral of the case to trial.