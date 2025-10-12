Algerian-Omani Meeting Outlines Strategic Industrial Partnership

The Minister of Industry, Yahia Bachir, received His Excellency the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Algeria, Saif bin Nasser Al-Badaei, accompanied by Dr Ibrahim Ali Al-Balushi, CEO of Karwa Motors, in the presence of several ministry officials.

The meeting was devoted to discussing ways to enhance Algerian-Omani industrial cooperation and develop joint investments in the bus and utility vehicle manufacturing sectors, including fire trucks and heavy vehicles, within a win-win partnership approach.

Both sides welcomed the implementation of industrial projects that reflect the shared vision and lofty directives of both President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Sultan Haitham Ben Tariq, aimed at strengthening economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

In his speech, Minister Bachir emphasised Algeria’s commitment to establishing genuine industrial investment and localising it, noting the ministry’s full readiness to support the Omani partner and provide all necessary facilities for the success of partnership projects.

For his part, the CEO of Karwa Motors presented the company’s advanced industrial and technological capabilities, which enable it to export to several global markets. He expressed his willingness to transfer his expertise to Algeria, based on high integration rates and production standards that meet international specifications.

The Omani side also extended an official invitation to the Minister to visit the company’s factories in the Sultanate of Oman, to view the modern industrial equipment and technologies that Karwa Motos intends to adopt in its future projects in Algeria.

This meeting embodies the strategic depth of the Algerian-Omani partnership and affirms the shared will to support qualitative industrial cooperation and promote national industrial transformation, opening up promising prospects for joint investment between the two countries.

The rapprochement between Algeria and the Sultanate of Oman has witnessed significant development, as evidenced by the exchange of government visits and the intensification of political and economic consultations, with both sides demonstrating a renewed commitment to deepening a strategic partnership founded on mutual respect and shared interests.

This rapprochement is characterised by a general focus on building long-term cooperation that goes beyond framework agreements to areas of practical cooperation related to development, industry, and capacity building. The two countries seek to transform their shared vision into initiatives that serve the development paths of both parties.