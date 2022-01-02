Algerian Passeport Ranks 69th Globally, 11th in The Arab Region 

Algeria ranked 96th globally and 11th in the Arab world in the Henley passport ranking, according to the number of destinations that the passport holder can reach without a prior visa.



According to the same source, the holder of the Algerian passport can reach 52 destinations without a visa or using a visa on arrival.



The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), which is the largest and most accurate travel information database.



The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, and the travel ban related to the Coronavirus may have priority in changing some of the arrangements and registered information.



Returning to the ranking, the UAE passport ranked 16th in the world and first in the Arab world, with passport holders enjoying visa-free entry to 174 countries.



Qatar ranked second in the Arab world and 60th globally, followed by Kuwait with a ranking of 61 globally, followed by Bahrain (69), and the Sultanate of Oman fifth in the Arab world (71 globally).



Iraq ranked last as the weakest Arab passport, according to the number of travel destinations allowed to be accessed without a prior visa (28 destinations only), while it ranked 115th globally.

On the other hand, Japan topped the world rankings equally with Singapore, where citizens of the two countries can access 192 destinations around the world, either without a visa or using a visa on arrival.

South Korea ranked second with Germany, with 190 destinations, then Italy, Finland, Spain and Luxembourg (189 destinations), Denmark and Austria (188 destinations).