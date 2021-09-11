Algerian Proposals To Combat Terrorism In The Sahel-Saharan Region

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a letter to his counterpart, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, containing concrete proposals to combat terrorism in the Sahel-Saharan region.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community, Ramtane Lamamra carried a message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the current President of the African Union and held consultations with Christophe Lutundola, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs.

The same source explained that “President Tebboune’s message falls within the framework of Algeria’s exercise of its mandate as a coordinator to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Africa, a mandate entrusted to it by the symposium of heads of states and governments of the African Union”.

According to the statement, the message of the President of the Republic “is related to the exacerbation of the terrorist threat in Africa, especially in the Sahel and Sahara region, and it also includes concrete proposals that would stimulate the work of institutions and strengthen the mechanisms established by the African Union in the context of combating this phenomenon”.

The ministry added that “President Tebboune’s initiative is part of Algeria’s firm commitment to the organized response of the international community against the phenomenon of terrorism, its causes and manifestations at the local, regional and global levels”.

“The talks between Lamamra and Lutundola also focused on the status of bilateral relations and prospects for strengthening them, in addition to the main issues on the agenda of the African Union in anticipation of upcoming dates at the continental and international levels”.

On the other hand, and in an explanatory response to the item on Turkish interference in Arab lands – which was included in the work of the regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, on Thursday – the Algerian delegation affirmed that “Algeria renews its total rejection of all forms of interference in the internal affairs of states, and its commitment to with the rules of the international legality”.

The Algerian delegation asserted that “the necessity of adopting a constructive dialogue between the Arab countries and the neighbouring countries that belong to the Arab-Islamic civilization, within the framework of respecting the sovereignty of each country, away from threats and provocations, for the sake of lasting peace between countries and supporting just Arab causes, especially the Palestinian cause”.