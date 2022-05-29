-- -- -- / -- -- --
Algerian Source: President Tebboune’s Statements About Tunisia Have Been Wrongly Interpreted

Tahar Fatani /*/ English Version: Med.B.
The statements made by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a press conference he held earlier this week with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on the situation in Tunisia constituted an important media material for the Tunisian media outlets.

In a statement to “Echorouk Online”, an Algerian source described the “controversy” that accompanied the President’s statements with “hypothetical interpretations that do not correspond to Algeria’s solidarity with Tunisia and its brotherly people”.

He said, “The statements provoked biased readings and interpretations that do not correspond to the explicit expression of the President of the Republic of Algeria’s actual solidarity with Tunisia and its brotherly people to help them overcome the difficulties they face”.

The same source stressed that “Algeria remains faithful to its principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries”.

He further explained: “We have always affirmed our categorical rejection of interference in the internal affairs of countries, and we trust the genius of Tunisians to find solutions that meet their aspirations, with all sovereignty, and away from foreign interference”.

