Algeria’s Accession to ASEAN: Boughali Receives Congratulations

The Speaker of the National People’s Assembly, Brahim Boughali, received congratulatory messages from the ambassadors of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, following the Parliament’s Lower House granting of observer status as a Sole Observer Member at the ASEAN Interparliamentary Assembly (AIPA) during its 46th session, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 18 to 20, 2025.

According to a statement from the National People’s Assembly, Ambassadors Shalief Akbar (Indonesia), Datuk Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan (Malaysia), and Tran Quoc Khanh (Vietnam) expressed their sincere congratulations to the Speaker of the Assembly, appreciating the growing dynamism of Algerian parliamentary diplomacy and its efforts to expand cooperation with Southeast Asian countries.

Representatives of the three founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) emphasised that this step represents recognition of Algeria’s growing standing in the international parliamentary arena and its efforts to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with its Asian partners, promoting the values of peace, security, stability, and shared development.

The National People’s Assembly’s acquisition of observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marks a new milestone in the expansion of Algerian parliamentary diplomacy to various continents, thereby strengthening Algeria’s presence in regional and international parliamentary bodies.