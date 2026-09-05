ALRIM Corruption Case: 10-Year Prison Terms Sought for Defendants

The Public Prosecutor at Rouiba Court, under the Algiers Judicial Council, has called for the maximum penalties against defendants standing trial in a corruption case involving the Algerian public economic enterprise for the construction of metal equipment and structures, ALRIM, a subsidiary of the state-owned IMETAL group, which operates in the metal, iron and steel industries.

The prosecution is seeking prison terms of up to 10 years, along with the confiscation of all seized assets. The judge has scheduled the verdict for September 8.

The prosecutor described the alleged acts as an instance of “undermining the national economy,” citing the squandering of public funds, the granting of unjustified advantages and the conclusion of contracts and public procurement deals in violation of public procurement laws through the abuse of official positions.

The prosecution has requested 10 years’ imprisonment for all the defendants, including T.M., the former CEO of ALRIM, as well as business operators A.A., L.H., and the defendant identified as S.A.

The defendants appeared before the Rouiba Court on August 25 to face serious charges, including the deliberate misappropriation of public funds; granting unjustified advantages to third parties in connection with contracts, agreements and public procurement deals concluded in violation of applicable laws and regulations; and the intentional abuse of office in breach of laws and regulations for the purpose of granting unjustified advantages.

They are also charged with forgery and the use of forged commercial documents, as well as exploiting the authority and influence of public officials and employees to obtain unjustified advantages.

According to previously reported details by Echorouk, the case originated with a complaint accompanied by a civil-party claim filed by ALRIM against A.A., the manager of EHA Construction, and his company.

ALRIM is a state-owned economic enterprise organized as a joint-stock company and operating in the field of metal structures, as well as in related activities. EHA Construction, meanwhile, is a national economic operator specializing in construction work and associated activities, including the installation and dismantling of structures, the supply of basic materials used in its operations, and maintenance services.

As part of the implementation of its commercial programs, ALRIM entered into several subcontracting agreements with the company in question. These contracts generally required EHA Construction to carry out various works—including installation, dismantling, construction and demolition—as well as the supply of construction materials and various types of equipment for the benefit of ALRIM or its clients under subcontracting arrangements.

The case now awaits the court’s ruling, scheduled for September 8, when the judge will decide on the charges and the prosecution’s request for 10-year prison terms and the confiscation of the seized assets.