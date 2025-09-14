An economic mission for businessmen and companies from the Catalonia region in Algeria

Algeria is preparing to host a major economic mission bringing together businessmen and companies from the Spanish region of Catalonia, from November 24 to 26, at the initiative of the Catalan employers’ organization “Foment del Treball Nacional” and in cooperation with the Spanish-Arab Bank “Aresbank”.

The visit, which will be hosted by the Algerian capital, according to what “Echorouk” learned from the initiators, aims to enhance economic and trade cooperation between Algeria and the Catalonia region, by exploring investment opportunities in strategic sectors, holding bilateral meetings between economic operators, and discussing new cooperation projects that benefit both parties.

During this mission, the focus will be on renewable energies, engineering, infrastructure, and urban transport, in addition to strategic sectors such as energy, mines, agriculture, and mechanical industries (especially automobiles), as well as digitalization, technology, tourism, and services.

The occasion will also provide a platform to encourage partnerships in the hydrocarbons and gas sector, which is one of the most prominent areas of interest for Spanish companies.

This upcoming event is expected to provide participants with practical opportunities to establish strategic relationships with Algerian partners, through a program of structured professional meetings tailored to the needs of each institution, with the provision of on-site consultations to reduce risks and ensure the effectiveness of expansion in the Algerian market.

The organizers noted that the deadline for registration for this economic mission is September 15, while the organizing body stressed that the number of available places is limited.

This initiative is of great political and economic importance, given Algeria’s position as one of Spain’s most prominent strategic partners in the Mediterranean region, especially after the activation of trade and economic relations starting last autumn, after two and a half years of stagnation due to Madrid’s stance on the Western Sahara conflict, in addition to Spain being one of Algeria’s most prominent partners in the energy sector.

Since the activation of trade and economic relations between the two countries, missions of Spanish businessmen and company officials and managers in various sectors have successively visited Algeria, such as ceramics, in which major Spanish companies have entered into partnerships with Algerian institutions, especially in Batna and Sétif.

These partnerships came after the Spanish side was convinced of the necessity of entering into local manufacturing operations with Algerian operators, away from marketing ready-made products, as was the case in past years.