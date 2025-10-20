An international report reveals: “Algeria ranks among the largest LNG suppliers to Europe”

Algeria ranked fourth among the largest liquefied natural gas exporting countries to the European Union, according to data from the “Developments in Arab and Global LNG Markets” report for the third quarter of 2025, issued by the Energy Research Unit in Washington.

According to the report, Algeria’s exports reached 1.39 million tons during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.47 million tons in the same period of 2024, recording a slight decrease of 5.5%.

Thus, Algeria accounted for nearly 6% of the European Union’s total LNG imports during the third quarter of the current year, following the United States, Russia, and Qatar.

The report clarified that the United States continued to top the list with exports reaching 14.55 million tons, while Russia came in second with 2.54 million tons, and Qatar in third with 1.45 million tons.

It noted that the European Union’s LNG imports increased by 34% year-on-year to 23.53 million tons during the third quarter of 2025, compared to about 17.55 million tons in the same period last year.