Anti-Semitism… The New Weapon Of The Moroccan Makhzen Regime Against Its Opponents In Europe

Two Moroccan journalists living in France have been forced to go on open hunger strike after discovering the complicity of the Paris authorities with the Rabat regime, which is trying to deport them despite their right to political asylum.

Journalists Donia and Adnane Filali (a married couple) issued a statement saying: “We started an indefinite hunger strike on Friday 2 June 2023 and we will not stop until we are safe and our rights as political refugees are respected.”

The two activists called on human rights organizations and democratic countries “to help them resettle in a safe country that respects their rights as political refugees, their dignity as human beings and their freedom of expression as enshrined in the Geneva Convention”.

According to the two activists, the United Nations Office for Refugees in China considered them to be political refugees in 2021, in accordance with articles 6 and 7 of the 1951 Geneva Convention.

The two journalists explained that they had been persecuted for two years on French soil by the Moroccan regime and the French authorities, who were complicit in this, because “Paris prefers to maintain its bilateral relations with Morocco in a shameful way, rather than apply international law and justice”, as they put it.

They said that the Paris authorities had “deprived them of all their rights as political refugees and even as human beings in order to silence them”.

According to the journalists, they have been deprived of work and protection, and the complicity of the French authorities has reached the point of “accusing them of false accusations, such as defamation, which the Moroccan regime had previously used against them and was behind their departure from the country”.

The two journalists revealed that they had recently received top secret documents proving that the French authorities, in collaboration with their Moroccan counterparts, were persecuting them in order to harm them and silence their voices, under the pretext of maintaining bilateral relations between the two countries.

The statement added in a tone of warning: “We hold the Moroccan regime and the French state responsible for all the persecution we have suffered for two years on French soil and for everything that will happen to us while we are in France.”

In recent months, the two activists living in France have been subjected to a concerted campaign by the Moroccan regime’s intelligence services and pro-regime media to deny them the right to asylum notably with regard to their Anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish speeches in France because of their criticism of normalization and their support for Palestine.

The Moroccan regime used a French association called “The Vigilance Observatory for the Defense of Semitism” to file a complaint against them with the French Ministry of the Interior in order to deny them political asylum and deport them to Rabat.

A few days ago, the two journalists caused a new “scandal” for the Moroccan regime after publishing an investigation into Morocco’s embrace of a branch of the Zionist propaganda and disinformation company called “Team George”.

According to the investigation published by a Spanish newspaper, the branch consists of two offices. The first is in Rabat. Its main task is to monitor political parties, associations, dissidents, journalists and any person or organisation in Morocco or abroad that the company deems likely to harm its interests.

The second office is in Agadir and specialises in monitoring people who speak Hassaniya, an Arabic dialect used in Mauritania, Western Sahara and other regions of West Africa.

It is noteworthy that a special committee of the European Parliament, as well as human rights organizations, have previously confirmed that the Moroccan regime uses the secret Pegasus program to spy on journalists and activists, both internally and externally.

One of the victims of this spying was the journalist Omar -Radi, who has been in prison since 2020 after being accused of rape, as human rights organizations revealed that his phone had been hacked using the Pegasus spying program, as well as his colleague, the journalist Suleiman Raissouni (49), who has been in prison in Casablanca since May 2020, where he is serving a five-year sentence, years after a case of “sexual assault” was also fabricated against him.

According to these organizations, these cases are a sample of the gross violations of human rights in Morocco, up to and including the imprisonment of a former Minister of Human Rights as a punishment for expressing his own opinion on the affairs of the Royal Palace, which has been vacant for a long time due to the paltry state of health of Mohammed VI, his absence from the Kingdom and the ambiguity that shrouds the horizon of power in the face of the grinding pillars of the Royal Palace and the dominance of Zionist lobbies over political decision-making.