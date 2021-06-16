Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union: “Algeria’s legislative Polls Are Essential Pillar In Democratic Process”

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union renewed its “confidence” in Algeria’s ability to launch a new democratic political phase that meets the aspirations and expectations of the people, describing the recently-held legislative polls in Algeria as the “main pillar” in the process of genuine democratic development, change and reform.

The Arab Parliament clarified, on Wednesday, in a statement, that it “is aware of the importance of free and fair democratic elections, as well as the importance of practicing all the requirements of the Shoura in enhancing the ability to build the constitutional and political institutions of the state, as all these patterns and practices represent as a ground for building a new system that reflects the will of the state and fulfill citizens’ aspirations for a more stable and prosperous tomorrow.

The statement added that the Union “appreciates the positive results achieved by the parliamentary elections in the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, which took place on Saturday, 12 June 2021, and congratulates the brotherly Republic of Algeria, leadership, government, parliament and people, on the occasion of this important constitutional entitlement, which is a fundamental pillar in the the march of democratic development, change and reform.

On this occasion, “which reflects the interest in the democratic path and its application in word and deed, the Arab Inter Parliamentary Union renews its confidence and hope in Algeria’s ability, under its loyal leadership to its country, to launch a new democratic political stage that meets the legitimate aspirations and expectations of the people in establishing a democratic rule based on equality, participation and the rule of law”.

On the occasion, the Union expressed its wishes for “the success of the new members of the Algerian National People’s Assembly, in assuming their heavy responsibilities, and creating effective ways to overcome all the challenges of the current stage, and to overcome all kinds of difficulties and obstacles, and to follow the march of progress, prosperity and prosperity”.

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union – adds the same source – also expresses its “full support and standing” for Algeria, reiterating its “blessing for its democratic and developmental path, and its sincere endeavors to promote political participation on the widest scale, and to advance with full force and power in all aspects of life”.