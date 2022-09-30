ARCIF Report 2022: Algeria Leads The Arab World In Scientific Production

According to the Arcif 2022 report, Algeria surpassed the Arab countries, in addition to 8 European and Asian countries, with 370 scientific journals, issued by universities and national research centres.



Prof. Dr Al-Khaznadar presented, in a meeting via Zoom, the most prominent results of the Arcif Analytics 2022 which included 1000 scientific and research journals, which were able to succeed in achieving the 32 accreditation standards, issued by all Arab countries, in addition to 8 European and Asian countries, where scientific journals are published in Arabic, including the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, Turkey, Pakistan, India and other countries as well.



The results of the Arcif Analytics report 2022, which is one of the initiatives of the “Emarefa” database, were announced in a special meeting, held via a “Zoom” video conference. A wide range of researchers and academics, heads and members of the editorial boards of scientific journals, decision-makers and policy-makers in the field of research and scientific publishing and others from various Arab and foreign countries participated.



The head of the ARCIF initiative Prof. Sami Al-Khaznadar inaugurated the meeting with a speech, in which he confirmed that “scientific research and publishing is the basis for creating the national and Arab future, and an integral part of the efforts to produce knowledge and technology instead of just consuming it.”



During the meeting, Prof. Al-Khaznadar presented the most prominent results of the Arcif 2022 impact report, which included 1000 scientific and research journals, which were able to succeed in achieving accreditation standards, issued by 19 Arab countries, and from 8 European and Asian countries, in which scientific journals are issued in Arabic.

He explained that there is a large Arab academic interest due to its scientific importance and its high credibility.



“The ARCIF 2022 report reflected a great development in the volume and level of Arab scientific production and publication, but there is still a need for more support for efforts and confidence in the scientific capabilities of Arab researchers”, he added.

