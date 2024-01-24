Attaf Confers With His Counterparts From France, Turkey, Austria And Switzerland

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held bilateral meetings in New York on Wednesday with his counterparts from France, Turkey, Austria and Switzerland. He also met with the British Minister of State for the United Nations.

During the meeting that brought Attaf together with his French counterpart, Stephane Ségournet, the two parties took the opportunity to review the agreed bilateral entitlements and ways to prepare them in the best possible way.

With his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, the two ministers exchanged views on many issues of common interest. Including developments in the Palestinian issue and developments in the Sahel-Saharan region.

As for the bilateral talks he held with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, it was an opportunity to study ways and prospects for strengthening bilateral relations and intensifying political consultations on various international issues.

Attaf’s talks with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, also focused on cooperation and coordination between the two countries on the next steps Algeria intends to take on the Palestinian issue.

With the British Minister of State, Lord Ahmed Tariq, the talks focused on the coordination between the two countries in the Security Council, the evolution of the Palestinian issue and the evolution of the situation in the Sahel-Saharan region.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf arrived in New York on Monday evening. He will participate in a high-level Security Council meeting on the Palestinian issue on Tuesday.

A Foreign Ministry statement noted that Algeria, as the only Arab member of the UN Security Council, will participate in this meeting.

“The meeting comes within the framework of efforts and endeavors aimed at increasing pressure to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and deter Israeli aggression,” the statement added.