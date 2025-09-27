Attaf discusses with Guterres the challenges facing the United Nations organization

The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, held talks today, Saturday, September 27, in New York, with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres, as part of his participation in the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting between the two sides allowed for “a review of the growing challenges facing the United Nations organization and an exchange of views on the prospects for strengthening the multilateral international cooperation system to serve the causes of peace and development in the world.”

Mr. Attaf also tackled with Mr. Guterres “the current international and regional situations, foremost among them the latest developments in the Palestinian issue, the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara, and developments in the Sahel region.”