Attaf discusses with his Sahrawi counterpart developments in the Western Sahara issue

The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, held bilateral talks today, Sunday, September 28, in New York, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sahrawawi Arab Democratic Republic, Mr. Mohamed Yeslem Beisat, as part of his participation in the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the ministry, the two sides consulted and coordinated on developments in the Western Sahara issue in preparation for the upcoming UN deadlines in this regard, both at the UN General Assembly and at the UN Security Council.

The two ministers also reviewed the positions supporting the inalienable and imprescriptible right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination that characterized the general debate of the UN General Assembly, in line with the principles of international law and the resolutions of the United Nations, according to the same source.