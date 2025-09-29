Attaf renews call to enable Palestine to  secure full UN membership

The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Attaf, stated in his speech delivered before the United Nations General Assembly in New York today, Monday, September 29, that the Palestinian issue faces the greatest danger in its history.

Mr. Attaf underlined that the Palestinian issue is almost as old as the UN organization, “and the legal essence of this issue is rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, and the history of this issue is preserved in more than one thousand (1000) resolutions that established its origins and affirmed its right and legitimacy, including more than 900 resolutions adopted by the General Assembly and nearly 100 resolutions adopted by the Security Council.”

He also warned that the Palestinian issue today faces the greatest danger in its history, “which is the danger of its erasure from existence, through the annexation of land, the displacement of people, the tightening of the noose on the legitimate institutions that embody it, as well as the elimination of the agreed-upon two-state solution.” He added that the danger “no longer stops at the doorstep of Palestine, after the Israeli occupation openly declared its intention to revive and activate what it calls the ‘Greater Israel project’.”

He called on the international community to bear more responsibilities that cannot be evaded, shirked, or neglected regarding this issue, and to “spare the neighboring countries of Palestine, especially Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, the horrors of the threats and dangers that the expansionist Israeli project promises them.”

Mr. Attaf further reiterated the necessity of “striving to preserve the components and pillars of the two-state solution and accelerating the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, as a just, permanent, and final solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Attaf, after commending the momentum of diplomatic recognitions of the State of Palestine, renewed the call launched by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to enable this state to secure full membership in the United Nations, and said, “The entire world must realize that the establishment of a Palestinian state is not an option but an undeniable imperative, not a favor but an inherent and fundamental right, and not a wish but an essential, indispensable, and unavoidable condition for restoring security and stability to the entire Middle East region.”