Automotive Africa Show Algiers 2025: Car Brands to Showcase Latest Models

Global automotive brands operating in Africa have begun preparing to introduce their latest models to the Kasbah “C” pavilion and the outdoor areas at the Algiers Palace of Expositions, in preparation for the launch of the Automotive Africa Show from September 5 to 10, on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair, which will start from September 4 to 10.

Visitors will discover the latest automotive innovations from leading brands such as Hyundai, Fiat, Nissan, Isuzu, FAW, and Tirsam, along with Algerian military industries and motorcycle companies SYM and VMS. These brands are participating through Algerian companies or African subsidiaries of global brands, such as Stellantis Africa, Hyundai, Nissan, and Isuzu Africa, a clear indication of the importance of the African market for multinational companies.

The halls of the Exhibition Palace are brimming with activity, intense preparations, and crowded pavilions as the event approaches. The large pavilions have been divided into smaller spaces to accommodate the largest possible number of exhibitors, while the halls are filled with equipment and vehicles. The organising committee is also working to complete visa procedures for delegations arriving from various countries, focusing on the smallest details to finalise the program.

The Automotive Africa Show will not only showcase cars and motorcycles; it will also devote a large area to spare parts and supply chain networks, at a time when Algerian authorities are placing unprecedented importance on developing the supply chain system and supporting local suppliers.

The goal is to create an integrated automotive industry in Algeria by linking international companies with local manufacturers and facilitating the transfer of technology and expertise, thus enhancing investment opportunities and opening the way for Algerian products to compete in regional and international markets.

In addition to the exhibition, B2B meetings and a specialised forum will be organised. Preparations are not limited to the exhibition itself, but rather include bilateral business meetings between companies and investors. The program is currently being carefully prepared to maximise industrial networking opportunities.

The exhibition will also host an African Automotive Industry Forum on September 5 and 6, serving as a key platform for dialogue and partnerships between manufacturers, experts, and decision-makers.

Participants agreed that the event comes at a crucial time for Algeria, which is seeking to restructure its automotive market and attract new projects from major international companies, while simultaneously developing its handling system and boosting local production.

The African Auto Show is expected to provide a significant boost to Algeria’s role as a pivotal gateway for investment and industry in Africa, and confirm the country’s return to the international stage as a major player in the automotive sector.