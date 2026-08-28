Banana Prices Capped at DZD 420 as 400 Tonnes Enter the Market

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and National Market Regulation has stepped up its intervention to rein in the banana market and put an end to any price increases. Prices have stabilized at a ceiling of DZD 420 per kilogram, with strict instructions issued to inspection services to take action against anyone selling the product above this price, including seizing the goods and taking the legally prescribed measures.

According to informed sources, the intervention is part of a coordinated effort by the domestic trade sector, which has intensified monitoring operations across the various stages of the banana distribution chain, from the moment the product enters the national territory through distribution networks to supermarkets and retail outlets. The aim is to ensure the product remains available at regulated prices and to protect consumers from speculation and unjustified price increases.

The operation involves inspection units, border services, and consumer protection and fraud-control officers. They verify the product’s conformity and carry out the necessary analyses to ensure its quality, safety, and suitability for consumption, while simultaneously monitoring commercial aspects, particularly invoices, prices, and profit margins. Authorities also track the price from the moment the importer purchases the bananas and compare it with the price charged to consumers, in order to ensure compliance with the established pricing structure and prevent unjustified margins from being added at different stages of distribution. This monitoring makes it possible to identify the source of any increase and intervene immediately when violations are detected.

On the ground, inspection officers have intensified their field visits, morning and evening, across various points of sale, focusing in particular on supermarkets, retail shops, and formal distribution outlets. Traders are being required to produce invoices and documents allowing authorities to trace the product’s distribution chain and establish its actual price.

Enforcement measures include the seizure of quantities of bananas offered at prices in violation of the rules. Any operator selling the product for more than DZD 420 is subject to inspection and seizure procedures, making the stipulated price a clear ceiling that must be respected at the relevant points of sale.

At the same time, the ministry has worked to increase market supply in order to prevent shortages that could create opportunities for speculation. Around 400 tonnes of bananas were marketed over the weekend alone, a significant quantity that helped inject additional supplies into the market. Further quantities are expected to be released, with the bananas being ripened in cold-storage facilities before being marketed.

The marketing of these quantities is part of a plan to regulate the distribution network and ensure that bananas reach formal retail outlets, supermarkets, and shops, thereby securing adequate supply, stabilizing prices, and limiting opportunities for speculation and resale at inflated prices.

The operation highlights the scale of the efforts being made by the various services of the domestic trade sector to regulate the market by combining increased supply with quality and conformity controls, invoice tracking, price regulation, field inspections, and, ultimately, the seizure of goods when violations are detected.

According to the same sources, DZD 420 per kilogram has thus become the clear ceiling price for bananas, as inspection officers continue their operations across various points of sale. Authorities are seeking to ensure that increased supply and tighter distribution controls are directly reflected in prices paid by consumers and that any unjustified increase does not become an additional burden on citizens’ purchasing power.