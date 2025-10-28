Behind-The-Scenes Battle At The UN Exposes French Hypocrisy

One of the most egregious forms of political hypocrisy is when French officials pretend to want to correct the situation with Algeria and establish friendly relations, yet secretly engage in actions aimed at harming Algeria and its geopolitical interests in a disgusting manner. This is the truth that some political and media elites in Paris are trying to conceal.

As the voting session approaches for the draft resolution formulated by the United States, expected at the end of this week, reports have emerged about French diplomats initiating “lobbying” efforts to pressure members of the UN Security Council to approve the draft resolution, thereby serving the expansionist agenda of the Moroccan regime in occupied Western Sahara.

This French move, which is not new at all, comes just days after the Minister of Interior in the second Lecornu government affirmed his country’s desire to build bridges of communication with Algeria, following the departure of the former Minister of Interior, Bruno Retailleau, who was obsessed with Algeria, from “Place Beauvau.”

French authorities are trying to blame him for the deterioration of the crisis with Algeria, which Retailleau rejected in his last interview, holding President Macron responsible, stating that when he took over the Ministry of Interior in September 2024, bilateral relations were already deteriorating.

Commenting on this quixotic scene, retired diplomat Mostafa Zeghlache, in communication with “Echorouk,” believes that what French diplomacy is doing these days at the United Nations will further deepen the rift between the two countries and prolong the political and diplomatic crisis between Algeria and Paris, which has reached a point of rupture, as is well known.

The French realize that the main reason for the crisis between Algeria and France is Paris, represented by its president Emmanuel Macron, shirking its legal responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, by deciding to consider the so-called “autonomy plan” presented by the Moroccan regime in 2007 as the sole solution to the conflict in Western Sahara. He believes that this decision contradicts UN regulations and resolutions.

According to the diplomat, intentionally and persistently harming the interests of one country, by another leads to damaged relations between these two countries.

This is exactly what French diplomacy is doing these days at the United Nations, just days before the adoption of a resolution considered crucial for a just cause like the Sahrawi issue, which free people around the world agree is a just liberation cause and the last decolonization in the African continent.

In a related context, the diplomat refrained from delving into the leaks about amendments made to the draft resolution formulated by the United States as the penholder, saying that “it is too early to assert that these amendments serve one party at the expense of another,” and postponed commenting on them until their secrecy is revealed.

In this regard, reports indicated that the United States reached an agreement with influential member states in the UN Security Council regarding the final draft resolution that will be presented for a vote to the 15 member states at the end of this week (Thursday), and the amendments that Washington was forced to include in the draft, after both Russia and China threatened to use their veto power to reject it, as it was not balanced, according to the sources that leaked the information.

It is known that the initial draft resolution was blatantly biased in favor of the Moroccan regime, which was behind the intervention of both China and Russia to demand its amendment due to its lack of balance, under the threat of activating the veto power enjoyed by both countries.