The hour of truth has arrived for the conspiratorial Moroccan Makhzen regime, and it is clear that the Europeans are continuing to hold Rabat accountable in the corruption case known as “Morocco Gate,” which is related to the purchase with money of the obligations of members of the European Parliament in exchange for defending Moroccan interests in Brussels.

After the storm of leaks that accompanied the investigations carried out for months by the Belgian justice system, which ended, as is known, with the arrest of many European representatives, led by the Vice-President of the Parliament, the Greek Eva Kylie, the Italian Antonio Panzeri and the Belgian Marc Tarabella, it was the turn of the other party in the case, represented in the Moroccan regime by the faces directly involved in the scandal of buying the debts of European representatives.

A team of Belgian police went to the Kingdom of Morocco to interrogate a number of defendants, led by the Moroccan diplomat Abderrahim Othmoun, who is considered directly involved in the scandal, according to the French-language Belgian Radio and Television Corporation, an official media institution.

During the Belgian judicial investigations, the names of influential figures in the Moroccan regime accused of involvement in the Euro-Moroccan political corruption scandal were leaked, led by the first official in charge of foreign intelligence (the General Directorate of Studies and Documentation), Mohamed Yassin Al-Mansouri, and the Moroccan regime’s ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Othmoun. The name of Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita was also leaked as a direct intermediary in the corruption scandal, a leak that the Moroccan regime did not comment on.

The Belgian investigators who moved to Rabat belong to the “(Belgian) Central Office for the Suppression of Corruption” (OCRC), according to the aforementioned source, who also spoke about the investigations involving other Moroccan personalities whose identities were not revealed, perhaps due to the sensitivity of the positions they hold, which suggests that both Mohamed Yassin Al-Mansouri, the foreign intelligence official, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, are among the personalities being investigated by the Belgian police specialized in the suppression of corruption.

In order to confirm the seriousness of the operation carried out by the Belgian judicial services, members of the “Belgian Central Office for the Fight against Corruption” were accompanied on the territory of the Kingdom of Morocco, according to the official Belgian radio and television, by an investigating judge and another judge of the Federal Court, and the mission lasted for four days, From Monday, December 11, 2023 to Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Although the details of the mission carried out by members of the “Belgian Central Office for the Fight against Corruption” in the Alawite Kingdom were not revealed, the Belgian Federal Court recorded “remarkable cooperation” by the Moroccan regime in the investigation process of the corruption case that shook the European Parliament. It was the reason for the issuance of many regulations that condemned the scheming Moroccan regime, issued by this powerful institution in the European Union, such as those related to political corruption, and others that condemned Rabat’s gross violation of human rights, the imprisonment of journalists outside the law, and the restrictions on freedom of expression, in addition to other decisions, including preventing… Moroccan representatives from visiting the European Parliament and European representatives from visiting the Alaouite Kingdom.

According to some observers, the Belgian judicial authorities went to Moroccan territory to investigate the wanted persons, after the accused refused to go to Brussels for fear of being arrested or of leaks about the identity and high-level positions of the Moroccan defendants in this case, which had previously been reported by the Belgian and even French press. They mentioned some names, including the Moroccan foreign intelligence officer, Mohamed Yassin Al-Mansouri.

Based on the confessions of the former Italian representative in the European Parliament, the Italian Antonio Panzeri, the architect of the network of corruption and the purchase of receivables from the European side, who admitted to receiving bribes from the Moroccan diplomat, Abderrahim Othmoun, and agreed to cooperate with Belgian investigators, in exchange for his release and a reduction of his sentence; The quid pro quo that the members of the corruption network have committed themselves to is to defend Moroccan interests and prevent the issuance of resolutions by the European Parliament condemning the violation of human rights in Morocco, and in return to push for the issuance of resolutions condemning Algeria, and to prevent Sahrawi activists from defending their country’s interests within the institutions of the European Union. And as a result of these schemings , the Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaia was unfortunately deprived of the Zakharov Prize.